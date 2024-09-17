Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Trading Down 2.4%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $64.31. Approximately 39,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 309,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,945,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,754,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

