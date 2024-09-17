Achain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.60 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $3.60 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

