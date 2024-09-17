1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

