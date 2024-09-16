Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZS opened at $170.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 0.82.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
