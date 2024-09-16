Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.11.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.