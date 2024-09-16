Zentry Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $95.09 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01670843 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,742,396.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

