ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $433,783.85 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

