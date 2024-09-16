Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

