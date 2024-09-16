Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
