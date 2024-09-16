Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,370 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

