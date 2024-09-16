Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $332.06 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,819,220,332,083 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,824,989,966,813.945. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003876 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $4,501,397.23 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

