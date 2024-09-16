WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.90).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 741.21 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 724.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.96. The firm has a market cap of £8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,945.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.80 ($11.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. WPP’s payout ratio is 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

