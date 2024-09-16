WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 459 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

