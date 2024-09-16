WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,797 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

