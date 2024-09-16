WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,745 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

