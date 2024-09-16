Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 3,560 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 525,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,516.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 342,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.