Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,007,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757 in the last three months. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,156,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,684 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,281,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,072,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

