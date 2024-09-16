Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $26.03 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 4.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.