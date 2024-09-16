Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.38

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.38 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 18372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.22 ($0.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Walker Crips Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

