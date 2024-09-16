VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.84 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 5,849.18%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

