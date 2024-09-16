VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VYNE opened at $1.84 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 5,849.18%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
