Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.54 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $69.54 million and $3.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

