Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEAT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.