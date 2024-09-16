Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.46

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 18322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

