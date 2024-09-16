Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.50

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 191413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIC

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Victorian Plumbing Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.71. The stock has a market cap of £330.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,538.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,530,796.39). Insiders own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.