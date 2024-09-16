Ventum Financial Raises Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target to C$7.00

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ventum Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Blackline Safety to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.80.

Shares of BLN opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.75. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.59 million and a PE ratio of -25.53.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

