Velas Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $12.88 million and $484,458.07 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

