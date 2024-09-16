Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $277.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.