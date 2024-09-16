Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.57

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 946343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

