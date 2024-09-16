Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.57

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 946343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Trading Halts Explained
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.