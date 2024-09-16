Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
