Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

