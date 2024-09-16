Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTN stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $194.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.