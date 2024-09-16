Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
