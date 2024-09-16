Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,384. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

