USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

