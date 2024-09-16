Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,421,000 after buying an additional 435,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,815,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

