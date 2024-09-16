TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 50.9% in August

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TuanChe Stock Performance

Shares of TuanChe stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

