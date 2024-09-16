Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
Shares of TMQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,255. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.38.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
