Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,255. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

