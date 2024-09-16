TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $149,376.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,039.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

