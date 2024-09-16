Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at $39,700,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,466 shares of company stock worth $1,470,939 in the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

