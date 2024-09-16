Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.62

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 10205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

