Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. CIBC dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of C$1.75.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$4.75.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$758.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

