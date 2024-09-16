TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $8.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 154.59, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.19.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

