TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

