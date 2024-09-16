Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

