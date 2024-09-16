Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 46,218 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,831,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $854.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

