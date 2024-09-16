Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $178,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Shares of FTXN opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2021 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

