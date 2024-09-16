Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

TORXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

