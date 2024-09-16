Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.0 %
TORXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
About Torex Gold Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.