Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,866 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 568.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.