Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 863 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

