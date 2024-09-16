Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 168,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after buying an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

F stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.