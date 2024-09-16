Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of QDEL opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,766,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,045,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,969,673 shares of company stock worth $71,897,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

