Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.22% of SLM worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SLM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $21.23 on Monday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

